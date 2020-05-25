Awk Cheatsheet And Examples

Last Updated: 2020-05-25

Awk is a great utility for text parsing and maniupulation. All unix operating systems have Awk installed by default. If you are on Windows. Please check out at the bottom of this tutorial on how to install and enable awk on Windows.

awk syntax is following...

awk pattern action

I will be using cars.csv file and other dummy examples to illustrate Awk usage. So let us get started.

Let us check our cars.csv file first.

cat cars.csv | head - 2 mpg, cylinders, cubicinches, hp, weightlbs, time-to- 60 , year, brand 14 , 8 , 350 , 165 , 4209 , 12 , 1972 , US.

Print Columns In Awk

Let us print column 2 which cyclinders column in cars.csv file. By default field separator is space. Therefore we need to specify FS variable here because field spearator is comma in our csv file. I will restrict it first 2 rows using head command.

awk 'BEGIN {FS=","} {print $2 }' < cars.csv | head - 2 cylinders 8

Note BEGIN code of block BEGIN {FS=","}. This part of code preprocess or set any variables before we process anything on lines read from the file. Similarly there is another block of code which we can specify to post process that is called the END block. I will show you example of END block later in this tutorial.

We can print multiple columns too as shown below.

awk 'BEGIN {FS=","} {print $2 , $3 , $4 }' < cars.csv | head - 2 cylinders cubicinches hp 8 350 165

Note by default output field separator OFS is space. We can change in BEGIN block to something else example comma as shown below.

awk 'BEGIN {FS= "," ;OFS= "," } {print $2 , $3 , $4 }' < cars.csv | head -2 cylinders , cubicinches, hp 8 ,350,165

Note also how we have defined multiple statements FS=",";OFS="," in the BEGIN block.

Regular Expressions In Awk

Regular expressions can be expressed inside two forward slashes. Let us just print the line which has the word "mpg" that is the first line only in our csv file.

awk '/mpg/ {print $0 }' < cars.csv mpg, cylinders, cubicinches, hp, weightlbs, time-to- 60 , year, brand

Note /mpg/ is a regular expression. print $0 means print the whole line.

NF and NR variables in Awk

NF indexes the last column in awk. Let us do an example and print the last column.

awk 'BEGIN {FS= "," } {print $(NF) }' < cars.csv | head -2 brand US.

For printing the second last column just do $(NF-1)

awk 'BEGIN {FS=","} {print $(NF-1);exit}' < cars.csv year

Note: exit will make sure that awk just prints the first output line only not all the lines.

NR will print the number of records.

awk 'END {printf "No of records %d",NR}' < cars.csv No of records 262

Note, we have used here the END code of block because awk needs to go through the whole file before it can count the number of records.

How to install Awk on Windows

