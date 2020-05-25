Awk Cheatsheet And Examples
Last Updated: 2020-05-25
Awk is a great utility for text parsing and maniupulation. All unix operating systems have Awk installed by default. If you are on Windows. Please check out at the bottom of this tutorial on how to install and enable awk on Windows.
awk syntax is following...
awk pattern action
I will be using cars.csv file and other dummy examples to illustrate Awk usage. So let us get started.
Let us check our cars.csv file first.
cat cars.csv | head -2
mpg, cylinders, cubicinches, hp, weightlbs, time-to-60, year, brand
14,8,350,165,4209,12,1972, US.
Print Columns In Awk
Let us print column 2 which cyclinders column in cars.csv file. By default field separator is space. Therefore we need to specify FS variable here because field spearator is comma in our csv file. I will restrict it first 2 rows using head command.
awk 'BEGIN {FS=","} {print $2}' < cars.csv | head -2
cylinders
8
Note BEGIN code of block BEGIN {FS=","}. This part of code preprocess or set any variables before we process anything on lines read from the file. Similarly there is another block of code which we can specify to post process that is called the END block. I will show you example of END block later in this tutorial.
We can print multiple columns too as shown below.
awk 'BEGIN {FS=","} {print $2,$3,$4}' < cars.csv | head -2
cylinders cubicinches hp
8 350 165
Note by default output field separator OFS is space. We can change in BEGIN block to something else example comma as shown below.
awk 'BEGIN {FS=",";OFS=","} {print $2,$3,$4}' < cars.csv | head -2
cylinders, cubicinches, hp
8,350,165
Note also how we have defined multiple statements FS=",";OFS="," in the BEGIN block.
Regular Expressions In Awk
Regular expressions can be expressed inside two forward slashes. Let us just print the line which has the word "mpg" that is the first line only in our csv file.
awk '/mpg/ {print $0}' < cars.csv
mpg, cylinders, cubicinches, hp, weightlbs, time-to-60, year, brand
Note /mpg/ is a regular expression. print $0 means print the whole line.
NF and NR variables in Awk
NF indexes the last column in awk. Let us do an example and print the last column.
awk 'BEGIN {FS=","} {print $(NF)}' < cars.csv | head -2
brand
US.
For printing the second last column just do $(NF-1)
awk 'BEGIN {FS=","} {print $(NF-1);exit}' < cars.csv
year
Note: exit will make sure that awk just prints the first output line only not all the lines.
NR will print the number of records.
awk 'END {printf "No of records %d",NR}' < cars.csv
No of records 262
Note, we have used here the END code of block because awk needs to go through the whole file before it can count the number of records.
How to install Awk on Windows
Please checkout following tutorial by me if you are on Windows and want to run Awk on Windows 10 and previous versions.