Remove White Space In Text or String Using Awk and Sed In Linux
In Linux there are couple of ways to remove white space in text. I will talk mainly about awk, sed and Python CLI tool to manipulate in Linux.
Lets start with sed.
sed is a great command line utility in Linux. There is whole bunch of things you can do with sed but for the purpose of this artcile, we would talk sed regex for removing space in strings or text. Checkout online utility to remove whitespace.
Remove White Space In Bash Using Sed
Lets create a variable in bash which has string stored in it.
text=" this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space"
Lets say we want to remove all the white spaces in above text using sed.
echo "$text" | sed 's/ //g'
thisisatesttexttoshowhowsedworkstoremovespace
To explain in brief we are echoing text and pipe to sed. In sed we are using subsitute space with nothing s/ //g. The last g means remove it globally across the whole text.
Lets say we want to remove leading space using sed.
echo "$text" | sed 's/^ //g'
this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space
sed s/^ / means subsitute leading space only
For removing trailing space using sed, do following.
echo "$text" | sed 's/ \$//g'
this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space
sed s/ $/ means trailing space.
How To Replace Multi Spaces With Single Space Using Sed in Linux
To remove multiple spaces use [ ]+ in sed. [ ]+ means match more than one space. Let do same example by inserting more spacing in words.
text1="This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux"
echo "$text1" | sed 's/[ ]\+/ /g'
This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux
Note we need to escape special character + with back slash while [ ]+ in sed.
How To Replace Multiple Spaces with Single Space For Each Line In A File Using Sed
Lets create a dummy file and couple of lines in that file.
echo "this a first line with multiple spaces" > /tmp/test.txt
echo "this a second line with multiple spaces" >> /tmp/test.txt
Lets check our file.
cat /tmp/test.txt
this a first line with multiple spaces
this a second line with multiple spaces
Ok we have our file. Lets say we want to replace multiple spaces with single space using the same sed command.
cat /tmp/test.txt | sed 's/[ ]\+/ /g'
this a first line with multiple spaces
this a second line with multiple spaces
it worked.
Lets say we want to use sed only on 2nd line. Used sed '2s/[ ]+/ /g' to do that as shown below.
cat /tmp/test.txt | sed '2s/[ ]\+/ /g'
this a first line with multiple spaces
this a second line with multiple spaces
How To Remove White Space In Text Using AWK
Lets echo our text again
echo $text
this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space
Use awk gsub as shown below.
echo "$text" | awk '{ gsub(/ /,""); print }'
thisisatesttexttoshowhowsedworkstoremovespace
How To Replace Multi Spaces With Single Space Using Awk in Linux
We will use text1 with multiple spaces for this example:
echo "$text1"
This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux
echo "$text1" | awk '{ gsub(/[ ]+/," "); print }'
This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux
Note we dont need to escape + because it is not a special character in awk gsub
How To Use Awk To Replace Multiple Spaces With Single Space For Each Line In A File.
cat /tmp/test.txt | awk '{ gsub(/[ ]+/," "); print }'
this a first line with multiple spaces
this a second line with multiple spaces
Wrap Up!
This post I have tried to cover two basic utilities awk and sed and shown how these can be used to remove white space.