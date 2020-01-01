Remove White Space In Text or String Using Awk and Sed In Linux

In Linux there are couple of ways to remove white space in text. I will talk mainly about awk, sed and Python CLI tool to manipulate in Linux.

Lets start with sed.

sed is a great command line utility in Linux. There is whole bunch of things you can do with sed but for the purpose of this artcile, we would talk sed regex for removing space in strings or text. Checkout online utility to remove whitespace.

Remove White Space In Bash Using Sed

Lets create a variable in bash which has string stored in it.

text = " this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space"

Lets say we want to remove all the white spaces in above text using sed.

echo " $text " | sed 's/ //g' thisisatesttexttoshowhowsedworkstoremovespace

To explain in brief we are echoing text and pipe to sed. In sed we are using subsitute space with nothing s/ //g. The last g means remove it globally across the whole text.

Lets say we want to remove leading space using sed.

echo " $text " | sed 's/^ //g' this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space

sed s/^ / means subsitute leading space only

For removing trailing space using sed, do following.

echo " $text " | sed 's/ \$//g' this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space

sed s/ $/ means trailing space.

How To Replace Multi Spaces With Single Space Using Sed in Linux

To remove multiple spaces use [ ]+ in sed. [ ]+ means match more than one space. Let do same example by inserting more spacing in words.

text1= "This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux" echo " $text1 " | sed 's/[ ]\+/ /g' This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux

Note we need to escape special character + with back slash while [ ]+ in sed.

How To Replace Multiple Spaces with Single Space For Each Line In A File Using Sed

Lets create a dummy file and couple of lines in that file.

echo "this a first line with multiple spaces" > /tmp/test .txt echo "this a second line with multiple spaces" /tmp/test.txt

Lets check our file.

cat /tmp/test.txt this a first line with multiple spaces this a second line with multiple spaces

Ok we have our file. Lets say we want to replace multiple spaces with single space using the same sed command.

cat /tmp/test.txt | sed 's/[ ]\+/ /g' this a first line with multiple spaces this a second line with multiple spaces

it worked.

Lets say we want to use sed only on 2nd line. Used sed '2s/[ ]+/ /g' to do that as shown below.

cat /tmp/test.txt | sed '2s/[ ]\+/ /g' this a first line with multiple spaces this a second line with multiple spaces

How To Remove White Space In Text Using AWK

Lets echo our text again

echo $text this is a test text to show how sed works to remove space Use awk gsub as shown below. echo " $text " | awk '{ gsub(/ /,""); print }' thisisatesttexttoshowhowsedworkstoremovespace

How To Replace Multi Spaces With Single Space Using Awk in Linux

We will use text1 with multiple spaces for this example:

echo "$text1" This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux echo "$text1" | awk '{ gsub(/[ ]+/," "); print }' This is a test text to show how to remove multi spaces using sed in Linux

Note we dont need to escape + because it is not a special character in awk gsub

How To Use Awk To Replace Multiple Spaces With Single Space For Each Line In A File.

cat /tmp/test.txt | awk '{ gsub(/[ ]+/," "); print }' this a first line with multiple spaces this a second line with multiple spaces

Wrap Up!

This post I have tried to cover two basic utilities awk and sed and shown how these can be used to remove white space.