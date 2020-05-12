Unix Find Command Cheatsheet And Usage

-atime

-atime 0 -atime +0 -atime 1 -atime +1

-mtime

﻿-mtime 0 -mtime +0 -mtime 1 -mtime +1

-ctime

-ctime 0 -cmin 1 -amin 1

Example: ctime

Let us create a file using touch command.

touch test.txt

We can see Access, Modify and Change time stamp using stat command.

stat test.txt File : ‘test.txt’ Size : 0 Blocks: 0 IO Block: 4096 regular empty file Device : 902h/2306d Inode: 115233265 Links: 1 Access : (0664/-rw-rw-r--) Uid: ( 0/ root) Gid: ( 0/ root) Access : 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400 Modify : 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400 Change : 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400

Now to find the file which has changed in last 1 minute. If I do find -ctime 1

find -cmin 1 ./test.txt

Find files on unix using file size

-size 8 -size -128c -size 1440k -size +10M -size +2G

Example: -size

Let us create a size of file 0 size.

touch test1.txt

Now let us use the command find -size 0. This command will find files of size of 0 bytes.

find -size 0 ./test1.txt

Find files and directories on unix using Find Command

- type f - type d - type l

Example: -type d

Let us say we want to find only directories. Use find command with switch -type d﻿. Note we can use another swith -maxdepth to tell "find" how deep or recursive, we want to find the directories. For 1 level down you can use -maxdepth 1 as shown below.