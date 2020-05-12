Unix Find Command Cheatsheet And Usage
Find files on unix using timestamp
-atime
-atime 0 # Files which are accessed today
-atime +0 # Files which are accessed more than 24 hours ago
-atime 1 # Files which are accessed between 24 hours and 48 hours ago
-atime +1 # Files which are accessed more than 48 hours ago
-mtime
-mtime 0 # Files which are modified today
-mtime +0 # Files which are modified more than 24 hours ago
-mtime 1 # Files which are modified between 24 hours and 48 hours ago
-mtime +1 # Files which are modified more than 48 hours ago
-ctime
-ctime 0 # Files which status have changed today
-cmin 1 # Files which status have changed 1 minutes ago
-amin 1 # Files which are accessed 1 minutes ago
Example: ctime
Let us create a file using touch command.
touch test.txt
We can see Access, Modify and Change time stamp using stat command.
stat test.txt
File: ‘test.txt’
Size: 0 Blocks: 0 IO Block: 4096 regular empty file
Device: 902h/2306d Inode: 115233265 Links: 1
Access: (0664/-rw-rw-r--) Uid: ( 0/ root) Gid: ( 0/ root)
Access: 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400
Modify: 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400
Change: 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400
Now to find the file which has changed in last 1 minute. If I do find -ctime 1
find -cmin 1
./test.txt
Find files on unix using file size
-size 8 # Exactly 8 512-bit blocks
-size -128c # Smaller than 128 Bytes
-size 1440k # Files Exactly 1440Kilo Bytes in size
-size +10M # Files Larger than 10Mega Bytes in size
-size +2G # Files Larger than 2Gega Bytes in size
Example: -size
Let us create a size of file 0 size.
touch test1.txt
Now let us use the command find -size 0. This command will find files of size of 0 bytes.
find -size 0
./test1.txt
Find files and directories on unix using Find Command
-type f # Only Files
-type d # Only Directories
-type l # Only Symlinks
Example: -type d
Let us say we want to find only directories. Use find command with switch -type d. Note we can use another swith -maxdepth to tell "find" how deep or recursive, we want to find the directories. For 1 level down you can use -maxdepth 1 as shown below.
find -type d -maxdepth 1