Unix Find Command Cheatsheet And Usage

Find files on unix using timestamp

-atime 

-atime 0           # Files which are accessed today
-atime +0          # Files which are accessed more than 24 hours ago
-atime 1           # Files which are accessed between 24 hours and 48 hours ago
-atime +1          # Files which are accessed more than 48 hours ago

-mtime

﻿-mtime 0           # Files which are modified today
-mtime +0          # Files which are modified more than 24 hours ago
-mtime 1           # Files which are modified between 24 hours and 48 hours ago
-mtime +1          # Files which are modified more than 48 hours ago

-ctime

-ctime 0           # Files which status have changed today
-cmin  1           # Files which status have changed 1 minutes ago  ﻿
-amin  1           # Files which are accessed 1 minutes ago

Example: ctime

Let us create a file using touch command.

touch test.txt

We can see Access, Modify and Change time stamp using stat command.

stat test.txt
File: ‘test.txt’
  Size: 0         	Blocks: 0          IO Block: 4096   regular empty file
Device: 902h/2306d	Inode: 115233265   Links: 1
Access: (0664/-rw-rw-r--)  Uid: (    0/    root)   Gid: (    0/    root)
Access: 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400
Modify: 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400
Change: 2020-05-12 03:39:41.121967975 -0400

Now to find the file which has changed in last 1 minute. If I do find -ctime 1

find -cmin 1
./test.txt

Find files on unix using file size

-size 8            # Exactly 8 512-bit blocks 
-size -128c        # Smaller than 128 Bytes
-size 1440k        # Files Exactly 1440Kilo Bytes in size
-size +10M         # Files Larger than 10Mega Bytes in size
-size +2G          # Files Larger than 2Gega Bytes in size

Example: -size

Let us create a size of file 0 size.

touch test1.txt

Now let us use the command find -size 0. This command will find files of size of 0 bytes.

find -size 0
./test1.txt

Find files and directories on unix using Find Command

-type f            # Only Files
-type d            # Only Directories
-type l            # Only Symlinks

Example: -type d

Let us say we want to find only directories. Use find command with switch -type d﻿. Note we can use another swith -maxdepth to tell "find" how deep or recursive, we want to find the directories. For 1 level down you can use -maxdepth 1 as shown below.

find -type d -maxdepth 1

