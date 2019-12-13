What is firewall-cmd and how to use it

A properly configured firewall is one of the most important tasks of any Linux system administrator. Firewalld is a complete firewall solution and an alternative to the iptables service that can be used for dynamically managing a system's firewall. It is used to protect your server from unwanted traffic. Firewalld is the default firewall management tool in RHEL, CentOS and Fedora operating system. The firewall-cmd is part of the firewalld application that can be used for managing the firewall. Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall and has support for IPv4, IPv6 firewall settings, ethernet bridges and IP sets.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to use firewalld using the firewall-cmd utility on CentOS 7.

Requirements

A server running CentOS 7.

A root password is configured on your server.

Working with Firewalld Zones

Firewalld is a zone-based firewall, each zone can be associated with one or more network interfaces. You can configure each zone to allow or deny services with a different level of security.

By default, firewalld comes with a set of preconfigured zones. You can list all available zones with the following command:

firewall-cmd -- get -zones

You should see the following output:

block dmz drop external home internal public trusted work

You can all see all zones by running the following ls command:

ls /usr/lib/firewalld/zones/

You should see the following output:

block.xml drop.xml home.xml public.xml work.xml dmz.xml external.xml internal.xml trusted.xml

Detail explanation of each zone are shown below:

block : This zone will reject all incoming network connections with an icmp-host-prohibited message.

: This zone will reject all incoming network connections with an icmp-host-prohibited message. dmz : This zone publicly-accessible with limited access to your internal network.

: This zone publicly-accessible with limited access to your internal network. drop : This zone will drop all incoming network connections and only outgoing network connections allowed.

: This zone will drop all incoming network connections and only outgoing network connections allowed. external : This zone is used for the internal portion of a gateway especially for routers.

: This zone is used for the internal portion of a gateway especially for routers. home : This zone is useful for home computers such as laptop and desktop.

: This zone is useful for home computers such as laptop and desktop. internal : This zone is used for internal networks when other systems on this network are trusted.

: This zone is used for internal networks when other systems on this network are trusted. public : This zone is used in untrusted public areas.

: This zone is used in untrusted public areas. trusted : This zone is used for dedicated servers connected to WAN.

: This zone is used for dedicated servers connected to WAN. work : This zone is used for work machines where other systems on this network are trusted.

You can list your default zone with the following command:

firewall-cmd -- get - default -zone

You should see the following output:

public

You can see more details about the public zone with the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone= public -- list -all

You should see the following output:

public (active) target: default icmp-block-inversion: no interfaces: enp0s3 sources: services: dhcpv6-client ssh ports: protocols: masquerade: no forward-ports: source-ports: icmp-blocks: rich rules:

You can see the active zone and associate interface with the following command:

firewall-cmd -- get -active-zones

You should get the following output:

public interfaces: enp0s3

If you want to change your default zone from public to external, run the following command:

firewall-cmd -- set - default =external

You can get a list of all available services using the following command:

firewall-cmd -- get -services

Output:

RH-Satellite- 6 amanda-client amanda-k5-client bacula bacula-client bgp bitcoin bitcoin-rpc bitcoin-testnet bitcoin-testnet-rpc ceph ceph-mon cfengine condor-collector ctdb dhcp dhcpv6 dhcpv6-client dns docker-registry docker-swarm dropbox-lansync elasticsearch freeipa-ldap freeipa-ldaps freeipa-replication freeipa-trust ftp ganglia-client ganglia-master git gre high-availability http https imap imaps ipp ipp-client ipsec irc ircs iscsi-target jenkins kadmin kerberos kibana klogin kpasswd kprop kshell ldap ldaps libvirt libvirt-tls managesieve mdns minidlna mongodb mosh mountd ms-wbt mssql murmur mysql nfs nfs3 nmea- 01 83 nrpe ntp openvpn ovirt-imageio ovirt-storageconsole ovirt-vmconsole pmcd pmproxy pmwebapi pmwebapis pop3 pop3s postgresql privoxy proxy-dhcp ptp pulseaudio puppetmaster quassel radius redis rpc- bind rsh rsyncd samba samba-client sane sip sips smtp smtp-submission smtps snmp snmptrap spideroak-lansync squid ssh syncthing syncthing-gui synergy syslog syslog-tls telnet tftp tftp-client tinc tor-socks transmission-client upnp-client vdsm vnc-server wbem-https xmpp-bosh xmpp-client xmpp- local xmpp-server zabbix-agent zabbix-server

You can list all added services in public zone using the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone= public -- list -services

Output:

dhcpv6-client ssh

After making any modification in firewall zones or rules, you will need to reload firewalld daemon to make it permanent.

firewall-cmd

Manage Firewalld Service

You can manage the firewalld service using the systemctl command.

To start the firewalld service, run the following command:

systemctl start firewalld

To stop the firewalld service, run the following command:

systemctl stop firewalld

To enable the firewalld service to auto-start at boot time, run the following command:

systemctl enable firewalld

To disable the firewalld service, run the following command:

systemctl disable firewalld

To get the status of the firewalld service, run the following command:

systemctl status firewalld

You should see the following output:

firewalld.service - firewalld - dynamic firewall daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/firewalld.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2019-12-13 22 : 51 : 27 EST; 1 h 38 min ago Docs: man:firewalld( 1 ) Main PID: 2697 (firewalld) CGroup: /system.slice/firewalld.service └─ 2697 /usr/bin/python -Es /usr/sbin/firewalld --nofork --nopid Dec 13 22 : 51 : 23 localhost.localdomain systemd[ 1 ]: Starting firewalld - dynamic firewall daemon... Dec 13 22 : 51 : 27 localhost.localdomain systemd[ 1 ]: Started firewalld - dynamic firewall daemon.

To reload the firewall rules, run the following command:

firewall-cmd

Allow Ports and Services in Firewalld

You can allow ports and services in firewalld using the firewall-cmd utility.

For example, you can allow http and https services permanently using the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone= public -- add -service=http --permanent firewall-cmd --zone= public -- add -service=https --permanent

Next, reload the firewalld to make it permanent using the following command:

firewall-cmd

You can now verify it with the following command:

firewall-cmd -- list -services --permanent

You should see the following output:

dhcpv6-client ssh http https To allow ports 21 and 25 in firewalld, run the following command: firewall-cmd --zone= public -- add -port= 21 /tcp --permanent firewall-cmd --zone= public -- add -port= 25 /tcp --permanent

Next, reload the firewalld to make it permanent using the following command:

firewall-cmd

Next, verify the added ports with the following command:

firewall-cmd -- list -ports --permanent

You should see the following output:

21/tcp 25/tcp

Deny Ports and Services in Firewalld

You can deny ports and services in firewalld using the firewall-cmd utility.

For example, you can deny http and https services permanently using the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone= public -- remove -service=http --permanent firewall-cmd --zone= public -- remove -service=https --permanent

To remove ports 21 and 25 in firewalld, run the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone= public -- remove -port= 21 /tcp --permanent firewall-cmd --zone= public -- remove -port= 25 /tcp --permanent

Next, reload the firewalld to make it permanent using the following command:

firewall-cmd

Firewalld advance rules

To forward TCP port 22 to 8088 on the same server, run the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-forward-port=port= 22 :proto=tcp:toport= 8088 --permanent firewall-cmd --reload

You can forward http traffic from your server to the server hosted on IP 192.168.0.104 with the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone= public -- add -masquerade firewall-cmd --zone= public -- add -forward-port=port= 80 :proto=tcp:toport= 80 :toaddr= 192.168.0.104 --permanent firewall-cmd --reload

If you want to allow access to FTP port 21 only from IP 192.168.0.100, run the following command:

firewall-cmd --permanent --zone= public -- add -rich-rule 'rule family="ipv4" source address="192.168.0.100" port port=21 protocol=tcp accept' firewall-cmd --reload

Conclusion

In the above tutorial, we learned what is firewalld, working with firewalld zone and manage firewall with firewall-cmd utility. I hope you have now enough knowledge to manage the firewall with firewall-cmd easily. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.



