What is firewall-cmd and how to use it
A properly configured firewall is one of the most important tasks of any Linux system administrator. Firewalld is a complete firewall solution and an alternative to the iptables service that can be used for dynamically managing a system's firewall. It is used to protect your server from unwanted traffic. Firewalld is the default firewall management tool in RHEL, CentOS and Fedora operating system. The firewall-cmd is part of the firewalld application that can be used for managing the firewall. Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall and has support for IPv4, IPv6 firewall settings, ethernet bridges and IP sets.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use firewalld using the firewall-cmd utility on CentOS 7.
Requirements
- A server running CentOS 7.
- A root password is configured on your server.
Working with Firewalld Zones
Firewalld is a zone-based firewall, each zone can be associated with one or more network interfaces. You can configure each zone to allow or deny services with a different level of security.
By default, firewalld comes with a set of preconfigured zones. You can list all available zones with the following command:
firewall-cmd --get-zones
You should see the following output:
block dmz drop external home internal public trusted work
You can all see all zones by running the following ls command:
ls /usr/lib/firewalld/zones/
You should see the following output:
block.xml drop.xml home.xml public.xml work.xml dmz.xml external.xml internal.xml trusted.xml
Detail explanation of each zone are shown below:
- block : This zone will reject all incoming network connections with an icmp-host-prohibited message.
- dmz : This zone publicly-accessible with limited access to your internal network.
- drop : This zone will drop all incoming network connections and only outgoing network connections allowed.
- external : This zone is used for the internal portion of a gateway especially for routers.
- home : This zone is useful for home computers such as laptop and desktop.
- internal : This zone is used for internal networks when other systems on this network are trusted.
- public : This zone is used in untrusted public areas.
- trusted : This zone is used for dedicated servers connected to WAN.
- work : This zone is used for work machines where other systems on this network are trusted.
You can list your default zone with the following command:
firewall-cmd --get-default-zone
You should see the following output:
public
You can see more details about the public zone with the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --list-all
You should see the following output:
public (active)
target: default
icmp-block-inversion: no
interfaces: enp0s3
sources:
services: dhcpv6-client ssh
ports:
protocols:
masquerade: no
forward-ports:
source-ports:
icmp-blocks:
rich rules:
You can see the active zone and associate interface with the following command:
firewall-cmd --get-active-zones
You should get the following output:
public
interfaces: enp0s3
If you want to change your default zone from public to external, run the following command:
firewall-cmd --set-default=external
You can get a list of all available services using the following command:
firewall-cmd --get-services
Output:
RH-Satellite-6 amanda-client amanda-k5-client bacula bacula-client bgp bitcoin bitcoin-rpc bitcoin-testnet bitcoin-testnet-rpc ceph ceph-mon cfengine condor-collector ctdb dhcp dhcpv6 dhcpv6-client dns docker-registry docker-swarm dropbox-lansync elasticsearch freeipa-ldap freeipa-ldaps freeipa-replication freeipa-trust ftp ganglia-client ganglia-master git gre high-availability http https imap imaps ipp ipp-client ipsec irc ircs iscsi-target jenkins kadmin kerberos kibana klogin kpasswd kprop kshell ldap ldaps libvirt libvirt-tls managesieve mdns minidlna mongodb mosh mountd ms-wbt mssql murmur mysql nfs nfs3 nmea-0183 nrpe ntp openvpn ovirt-imageio ovirt-storageconsole ovirt-vmconsole pmcd pmproxy pmwebapi pmwebapis pop3 pop3s postgresql privoxy proxy-dhcp ptp pulseaudio puppetmaster quassel radius redis rpc-bind rsh rsyncd samba samba-client sane sip sips smtp smtp-submission smtps snmp snmptrap spideroak-lansync squid ssh syncthing syncthing-gui synergy syslog syslog-tls telnet tftp tftp-client tinc tor-socks transmission-client upnp-client vdsm vnc-server wbem-https xmpp-bosh xmpp-client xmpp-local xmpp-server zabbix-agent zabbix-server
You can list all added services in public zone using the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --list-services
Output:
dhcpv6-client ssh
After making any modification in firewall zones or rules, you will need to reload firewalld daemon to make it permanent.
firewall-cmd --reload
Manage Firewalld Service
You can manage the firewalld service using the systemctl command.
To start the firewalld service, run the following command:
systemctl start firewalld
To stop the firewalld service, run the following command:
systemctl stop firewalld
To enable the firewalld service to auto-start at boot time, run the following command:
systemctl enable firewalld
To disable the firewalld service, run the following command:
systemctl disable firewalld
To get the status of the firewalld service, run the following command:
systemctl status firewalld
You should see the following output:
firewalld.service - firewalld - dynamic firewall daemon
Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/firewalld.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Fri 2019-12-13 22:51:27 EST; 1h 38min ago
Docs: man:firewalld(1)
Main PID: 2697 (firewalld)
CGroup: /system.slice/firewalld.service
└─2697 /usr/bin/python -Es /usr/sbin/firewalld --nofork --nopid
Dec 13 22:51:23 localhost.localdomain systemd[1]: Starting firewalld - dynamic firewall daemon...
Dec 13 22:51:27 localhost.localdomain systemd[1]: Started firewalld - dynamic firewall daemon.
To reload the firewall rules, run the following command:
firewall-cmd --reload
Allow Ports and Services in Firewalld
You can allow ports and services in firewalld using the firewall-cmd utility.
For example, you can allow http and https services permanently using the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-service=http --permanent
firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-service=https --permanent
Next, reload the firewalld to make it permanent using the following command:
firewall-cmd --reload
You can now verify it with the following command:
firewall-cmd --list-services --permanent
You should see the following output:
dhcpv6-client ssh http https
To allow ports 21 and 25 in firewalld, run the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=21/tcp --permanent
firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=25/tcp --permanent
Next, reload the firewalld to make it permanent using the following command:
firewall-cmd --reload
Next, verify the added ports with the following command:
firewall-cmd --list-ports --permanent
You should see the following output:
21/tcp 25/tcp
Deny Ports and Services in Firewalld
You can deny ports and services in firewalld using the firewall-cmd utility.
For example, you can deny http and https services permanently using the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --remove-service=http --permanent
firewall-cmd --zone=public --remove-service=https --permanent
To remove ports 21 and 25 in firewalld, run the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --remove-port=21/tcp --permanent
firewall-cmd --zone=public --remove-port=25/tcp --permanent
Next, reload the firewalld to make it permanent using the following command:
firewall-cmd --reload
Firewalld advance rules
To forward TCP port 22 to 8088 on the same server, run the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-forward-port=port=22:proto=tcp:toport=8088 --permanent
firewall-cmd --reload
You can forward http traffic from your server to the server hosted on IP 192.168.0.104 with the following command:
firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-masquerade
firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-forward-port=port=80:proto=tcp:toport=80:toaddr=192.168.0.104 --permanent
firewall-cmd --reload
If you want to allow access to FTP port 21 only from IP 192.168.0.100, run the following command:
firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-rich-rule 'rule family="ipv4" source address="192.168.0.100" port port=21 protocol=tcp accept'
firewall-cmd --reload
Conclusion
In the above tutorial, we learned what is firewalld, working with firewalld zone and manage firewall with firewall-cmd utility. I hope you have now enough knowledge to manage the firewall with firewall-cmd easily. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.