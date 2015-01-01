How To Install KeePass And Use It To Manage Passwords

KeePass is an awesome password manager. It can be easily installed on Centos, Ubutnu, Mac and Windows. In this post, we will go through the steps of installing KeePass on Ubuntu.

Install KeePass

Let us first update the system packages.

Update Apt-get packages

apt- get update

Install Snapd

apt install snapd

Ok let us install KeePass now.

snap install keepassxc

Run following command to see if Keepass is installed successfully.

keepassxc --version

Following is required if you see the below error after the above command...

keepassxc: error while loading shared libraries: libQt5Core.so. 5 : cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

Run following command...

strip

How To Use KeePass

Type keepassxc and a GUI should pop up...

keepassxc

Since we are using it for the first time, We will have to a create a database first. Click on the create new database button.

Give your database a name and description (optional) if you want.

Click Continue until you see following screen. Add password. This password should be strict and unique. This is your master password to the database which would contain all of your other passwords.

Click the black "dice" button next to "confirm password" box in case you want to check the strength of your password or generate new complex password.

Close the window after you are happy with your password and click Done on the previous screen. A GUI will pop and using that you can save your database file.

In the next window, Click "New Entry" as shown in the snapshot below...

Fill in the fields such as URL, site or software name for which you want to store the password. To generate the password click the "dice" black button as I described above.

That's it, this way you can keep on adding all your passwords which will be secured in one place.

