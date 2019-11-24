What is https and How to enable https on your website

http is Hyper Text Transfer Protocol. Communication between client computers and web servers happen through sending http request and then receiving http response. https is Hyper Text Transfer Protocol secured. That means information which goes back and forth between client computers and web servers through the browser is encrypted and therefore secure. https is combination of both http and ssl (secure socket layer).

Why do you need https

https is needed to make sure the website is secure and transmission of data from server to client or user and vice versa can't not be hacked and decoded easily. To make https work, https should be enabled on both client which is generally browser and server side. Most of the modern browsers such FireFox, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer these days support https.

How do you enable https on server side

Enabling https on server side is not that hard. I will talk about enabling https on nginx in this post.

How to enable https on nginx

Assuming you have already nginx installed running. If not then here are quick steps to install nginx...

On Centos

sudo yum -y install nginx

On Ubuntu

sudo apt- get install nginx

Once you have the nginx installed, do following...

service nginx restart

You can check the status to see if it is running fine...

service nginx status

You should see something like this after running the status

Active: active (running) since Sun 2019-11-24 18:48:15 EST; 3s ago

The first step in enabling https is that you generated self-signed certificate. To do that use following command...

sudo openssl req -x509 -nodes -days 365 -newkey rsa: 2048 -keyout /etc/ssl/ private /nginx-selfsigned.key - out /etc/ssl/certs/nginx-selfsigned.crt

If you see following error...

/etc/ssl/private/nginx-selfsigned.key: No such file or directory, that means directory is missing /etc/ssl/private/. Please make the directory and try again

mkdir -p /etc/ssl/private/

You will be prompted to fill the country name, state name etc. You can fill out that information or leave it empty.

After this you will see a file created at /etc/ssl/private/nginx-selfsigned.key

Now we need to configure NGINX to use SSL. First, create a new configuration file with the command:

sudo touch /etc/nginx/ self - signed .conf

Add the following content in the above file

ssl_certificate /etc/ssl/certs/nginx-selfsigned.crt; ssl_certificate_key /etc/ssl/private/nginx-selfsigned.key; Save and close that file.

We also need to create another configuration file. Lets create the file first...

sudo touch /etc/nginx/ssl- params .conf

Add the following to above file

ssl_protocols TLSv1. 2 ; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on ; ssl_dhparam /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem; ssl_ciphers ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA512:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA512:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384; ssl_ecdh_curve secp384r1; ssl_session_timeout 10m ; ssl_session_cache shared:SSL: 10m ; ssl_session_tickets off ; resolver 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4 valid= 300s ; resolver_timeout 5s ; add_header X-Frame-Options DENY; add_header X-Content-Type-Options nosniff; add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block" ;

Save the above file.

Second last step is to generate .pem file. Run following command...

sudo openssl dhparam - out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 2048

Now the last step is to edit the conf file in the nginx directory. Generally it is under /etc/nginx/conf.d/

In that file, edit it to reflect the following:

server { server_name example.com www.example.com; listen 443 ssl; listen [::]: 443 ssl; include self-signed.conf; include ssl-params.conf; root /var/www/example.com/html; index index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; }

We also need to add another server block where would redirect http to https. Add the following to same conf file...

server { server_name example.com www.example.com; listen 80 ; listen [::]: 80 ; return 302 https:// $server_name$request_uri ; }

Now just restart the nginx server

service nginx restart

And check the status using

service nginx status

Check if https is enabled with the following command...

sudo ufw app list

There is another easy way to enable https too which is to use Cloudflare. On Cloudflare you can enable https with in a 1 minutes. Lets see how...

How to enable https on Cloudflare

Assuming you are already using Cloudflare's DNS servers.

Do following...

Login to your Cloudflare account and select your website from left drop down menu

Click Page Rules from the dashboard at the top.

Click on the Page Rule at the right as shown below...



Enter the following information as shown below

Here example.io is the domain name of your website. We are redirecting http://exampe.io/* all urls to http://www. We need to add one more rule which is shown below...





In above rule we are redirecting http to https. Now Save the above rule.





That's it. You would see now that anytime you go to URL of your website. It will always be redirected to URL https://www.yourwebsite.com